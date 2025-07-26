Nole Gameday

Former FSU football star making waves at Jets training camp

The former Seminole is off to a strong start with the New York Jets.

Tommy Mire

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) warms up before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) warms up before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
If you followed Florida State over the past three years, you'll probably have heard former FSU cornerback Azareye'h Thomas' name. Known for his length and aggressive play style, the 6'2'', 200-pound corner made an impact during his time in Tallahassee, Florida.

Drafted by the New York Jets in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Thomas is already turning heads in training camp. He made an early impression by picking off a pass intended for veteran receiver Allen Lazard, earning cheers from his teammates.

"Football is football, and he plays the brand that we want to play," Jets head coach Aaron Glennsaid of Thomas after the Draft. "He's a big, physical man, and I'm looking forward to him getting up here and being able to take what he did at Florida State and bring that to us because that's how we play."

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas
Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) and defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) celebrate an interception against the North Alabama Lions during the third quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Azareye'h or "AZ" started 12 games for the Seminoles last season, recording a career-best 52 tackles along with five pass breakups and one interception. A native of Niceville, FL, he appeared in 37 games over three seasons at Florida State, finishing with 95 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 17 pass defenses, and two interceptions.

If this early glimpse is any indication, Thomas may be carving out a role for himself in a crowded Jets secondary. It’s only training camp, but plays like this are how reputations start, especially for a rookie looking to translate college production into pro success.

His blend of size, instincts, and physicality made him a standout at Florida State, and those traits are already flashing in New York. There’s still a long way to go before the season kicks off, but for now, he is doing exactly what rookies need to do: show up and make plays.

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

