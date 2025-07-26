Former FSU football star making waves at Jets training camp
If you followed Florida State over the past three years, you'll probably have heard former FSU cornerback Azareye'h Thomas' name. Known for his length and aggressive play style, the 6'2'', 200-pound corner made an impact during his time in Tallahassee, Florida.
Drafted by the New York Jets in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Thomas is already turning heads in training camp. He made an early impression by picking off a pass intended for veteran receiver Allen Lazard, earning cheers from his teammates.
"Football is football, and he plays the brand that we want to play," Jets head coach Aaron Glennsaid of Thomas after the Draft. "He's a big, physical man, and I'm looking forward to him getting up here and being able to take what he did at Florida State and bring that to us because that's how we play."
Azareye'h or "AZ" started 12 games for the Seminoles last season, recording a career-best 52 tackles along with five pass breakups and one interception. A native of Niceville, FL, he appeared in 37 games over three seasons at Florida State, finishing with 95 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 17 pass defenses, and two interceptions.
If this early glimpse is any indication, Thomas may be carving out a role for himself in a crowded Jets secondary. It’s only training camp, but plays like this are how reputations start, especially for a rookie looking to translate college production into pro success.
His blend of size, instincts, and physicality made him a standout at Florida State, and those traits are already flashing in New York. There’s still a long way to go before the season kicks off, but for now, he is doing exactly what rookies need to do: show up and make plays.
