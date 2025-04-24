Former FSU football star sends strong message ahead of NFL Draft
Former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas shared a brief self-motivating message he wrote himself during his freshman year in hopes of preparing himself for when he would be available to be drafted in the NFL.
After three seasons with the Seminoles, Azareye'h Thomas could be a first-round draft pick, and is projected to be an early day two selection at the worst.
In a social media post, Thomas provides a brief message explaining the note he wrote in April of 2023.
"Typed this note freshman year. Now it's a day away... Jesus this is for your glory and if I ever have any fleshly motive, realign my heart," said Thomas.
The message reads:
"GOD if it's your will, let it be done...
"I will work my a** off each and every day you bless me with, and hold myself accountable to being consistent and doing what I said I was going to do. GOD, thank you for the opportunity. I will continue to be obedient."
Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
