Former FSU standout projected to be drafted by Atlanta Falcons

Some mock drafts have the former Seminole as high as No. 23, but this latest projection has him dropping into the second round.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Atlanta Falcons helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Atlanta Falcons helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In the latest 2025 three-round mock draft from Bleacher Report, former Florida State standout cornerback Azareye'h Thomas is projected to go to the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 46.

While most projections have Thomas slated as a late first-round to early second-round selection, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski is not as high on the FSU standout.

While appearing on NFL Network, reporter Ian Rapoport asked Thomas about his playstyle and whether he models it after anyone who used to play at FSU. Within that question, Jalen Ramsey's name came up as someone whom he might find inspiration in.

Thomas responded by saying that he doesn't necessarily "model" himself after anyone, but simply learns from watching others.

"I wouldn't say model, but just somebody that I can learn from and see what he's good at, and see just the different types of tools that he uses that I can add into my toolbox," said Thomas. "So, it will most definitely be Jalen Ramsey, just his length, and just his swagger, and his confidence, and how the opposing team may not even know that he's on the field, just looking at him physically, but they can feel him out there. So that's just one guy that I pride myself in watching as well."

Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

