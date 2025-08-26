FSU football fan favorite gets starting job as rookie with NFL team
It's cut day around the NFL as teams must get down to the 53 player roster limit by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. This is a period of mixed emotions as some players finally realize their dreams while others are left searching for another opportunity.
After entering the league as an undrafted free agent, former Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has been battling for a job throughout the offseason. Fitzgerald has performed admirably in his competition to earn a roster spot with the Carolina Panthers.
Fitzgerald didn't have to wait until Tuesday to learn his fate as the Panthers have made a decision in their kicking battle.
Ryan Fitzgerald Wins Starting Job With Carolina Panthers
On Monday, the Panthers released 18 players, including veteran kicker Matthew Wright. The move leaves Fitzgerald as the only kicker on Carolina's roster.
During the preseason, Fitzgerald went a perfect 3/3 on field goal attempts with a long of 52 yards and 1/1 on extra points. His accuracy has continued to show up after an outstanding senior campaign at Florida State.
There's a chance the Panthers look into other kicking options but as of now, Fitzgerald is on the right track to open the regular season as a starter.
That's something Florida State fans would love to see following his six years in Tallahassee. Fitzgerald capped off his career by earning All-American honors and going perfect on field goal attempts outside of one that was blocked due to a bad snap.
Fitzgerald started during his final four seasons with the Seminoles. He went 58/74 on field goal attempts and 178/182 on extra point attempts. Fitzgerald connected on five 50+ yard field goals in 2024, a program record.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *out for season
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *out for season
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
