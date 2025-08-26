Nole Gameday

FSU football fan favorite gets starting job as rookie with NFL team

After joining the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent, the former Seminole will enter the 2025 season as a starter.

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (35)during pregame warmups against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
It's cut day around the NFL as teams must get down to the 53 player roster limit by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. This is a period of mixed emotions as some players finally realize their dreams while others are left searching for another opportunity.

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent, former Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has been battling for a job throughout the offseason. Fitzgerald has performed admirably in his competition to earn a roster spot with the Carolina Panthers.

Fitzgerald didn't have to wait until Tuesday to learn his fate as the Panthers have made a decision in their kicking battle.

Ryan Fitzgerald Wins Starting Job With Carolina Panthers

Ryan Fitzgerald
Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (35) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Panthers released 18 players, including veteran kicker Matthew Wright. The move leaves Fitzgerald as the only kicker on Carolina's roster.

During the preseason, Fitzgerald went a perfect 3/3 on field goal attempts with a long of 52 yards and 1/1 on extra points. His accuracy has continued to show up after an outstanding senior campaign at Florida State.

There's a chance the Panthers look into other kicking options but as of now, Fitzgerald is on the right track to open the regular season as a starter.

That's something Florida State fans would love to see following his six years in Tallahassee. Fitzgerald capped off his career by earning All-American honors and going perfect on field goal attempts outside of one that was blocked due to a bad snap.

Fitzgerald started during his final four seasons with the Seminoles. He went 58/74 on field goal attempts and 178/182 on extra point attempts. Fitzgerald connected on five 50+ yard field goals in 2024, a program record.

