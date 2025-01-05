Los Angeles Rams Activate Former FSU Pass-Rusher Ahead Of Regular Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams have already clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs ahead of their final regular season game. With that being said, the Rams need to defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon or have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the New Orleans Saints to lock up the No. 3 seed.
Ahead of the home matchup against the Seahawks, Los Angeles made a couple of moves across its roster. That included the franchise activating former Florida State defensive end Keir Thomas to the 53-man roster. Thomas has spent the entire season on the practice squad and has been with the Rams for his three years at the professional level.
Thomas could see action on Sunday if Los Angeles decides to limit Jared Verse or Byron Young. Verse, who was recently named to the Pro Bowl, and Braden Fiske are two other Seminole standouts who have put together outstanding campaigns for the Rams.
LA quickly signed Thomas after he went undrafted in 2022. He's bounced between the active roster and practice squad during his tenure with the franchise. Thomas has totaled ten tackles and two tackles for loss in 16 appearances.
Thomas began his college career at South Carolina prior to spending the 2021 season at Florida State. He made a big impact in Tallahassee alongside current New York Jets defensive end, Jermaine Johnson. In 12 starts, Thomas totaled 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and 15 quarterback hurries. He was named third-team All-ACC for his performance.
Over the last couple of years, Thomas has been a familiar face at Florida State during the offseason.
