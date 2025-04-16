New Orleans Saints projected to select former FSU star in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is just over a week ago and there's a lot of excitement building around the country. Florida State is in a position to produce multiple draft picks for the second straight year with an outside shot to have a Seminole selected in the first round for the third time in four years.
Former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas has dropped slightly on media draft boards over the past month or so. He clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash - which was slower than expected - and a 4.21 shuttle at Pro Day in March. Thomas stood out in position drills at the combine but this is a deep field of defensive backs and the slightest negative could be the difference in where he's viewed amongst his peers.
In a recent mock draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper and Field Yates, Thomas found himself lasting into the second round. He's projected to go off the board to the New Orleans Saints at No. 40 overall.
"Thomas' speed and length could be exactly what the Saints need on the outside after trading Marshon Lattimore last fall," Kiper wrote. "The takeaways haven't come quite yet for Thomas, but he did have 19 pass breakups over three years."
Thomas is not believed to have taken a top-30 visit to New Orleans. At this point, he's only met with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's interesting to note because Steelers scout Ike Taylor led the defensive back drills at Florida State's Pro Day.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
