New Orleans Saints projected to select former FSU star in 2025 NFL Draft

The former Seminole is projected to find a home in the NFC South.

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is just over a week ago and there's a lot of excitement building around the country. Florida State is in a position to produce multiple draft picks for the second straight year with an outside shot to have a Seminole selected in the first round for the third time in four years.

Former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas has dropped slightly on media draft boards over the past month or so. He clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash - which was slower than expected - and a 4.21 shuttle at Pro Day in March. Thomas stood out in position drills at the combine but this is a deep field of defensive backs and the slightest negative could be the difference in where he's viewed amongst his peers.

In a recent mock draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper and Field Yates, Thomas found himself lasting into the second round. He's projected to go off the board to the New Orleans Saints at No. 40 overall.

"Thomas' speed and length could be exactly what the Saints need on the outside after trading Marshon Lattimore last fall," Kiper wrote. "The takeaways haven't come quite yet for Thomas, but he did have 19 pass breakups over three years."

Thomas is not believed to have taken a top-30 visit to New Orleans. At this point, he's only met with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's interesting to note because Steelers scout Ike Taylor led the defensive back drills at Florida State's Pro Day.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

