Kellen Moore Tried to Transplant Tush Push to Saints Offense and Immediately Failed
After Kellen Moore got to utilize the 'Tush Push' plenty as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator last season, who could blame him for champing at the bit to augment the play for his new team?
Moore, who took a head coaching job with the Saints after winning a Super Bowl in Philly last season, wasted no time having his new offense line up in Tush Push formation. He rolled it out in the second quarter on third-and-1, just the team's second yard-or-less situation of the season.
Unfortunately, it didn't go well, as offensive lineman Dillon Radunz was flagged for setting up offside.
The play, which looks simple—the line stands strong and low, while a backfield player or two push the quarterback over the pile and across the line-to-gain—has proven difficult for any team other than the Eagles to replicate with any sort of regular success. Philly has converted to a first down on over 90% of opportunities (per CBS). It was the subject of much debate this offseason, with teams voting on whether or not to ban the play. 22 teams voted to ban it, but 24 were needed to push the rule change through.
Many have based the argument in favor for a ban on the risk of an injury, but significant ailments related to the play have not emerged. Others have simply admitted they just don't think they play looks good, which, while debatable, isn't exactly a high-merit reason to outright remove a play from the rulebook.
Radunz was just a smidge offside, and his illegal setup did not appear to impact the play in a meaningful way. New Orleans appeared to have gained a first down if not for the penalty, so they certainly may be tempted to dial in the play in practice and try again.