Blue-Chip athlete announces top eight schools, Florida State makes the cut
Florida State is making a push to sign a top-ten high school recruiting class for the first time since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. The Seminoles already have one of the top hauls in the country and are looking to add to the cornerstones of the foundation over the coming months.
Despite a season to forget last fall, FSU is remaining in the hunt for many of the coveted rising seniors across America.
Over the weekend, four-star athlete Tyriq Green announced his top eight schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, and USC.
The Seminoles are a relatively new contender for Green after offering him in January. He visited Tallahassee for a junior day later that same month, getting an opportunity to meet with Norvell, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper.
Green took at least three visits to Tennessee last year but Georgia may be the biggest threat at this stage.
The Georgia native is coming off a junior season where he produced on both sides of the ball for Buford High School. He totaled 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, five pass deflections, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Green also rushed 77 times for 527 yards and eight scores while catching six passes for 59 yards and one more touchdown.
The 5-foot-10, 191-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 164 overall prospect, the No. 10 ATH, and the No. 22 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
