Nole Gameday

Blue-Chip athlete announces top eight schools, Florida State makes the cut

The Seminoles are pursuing the talented Georgia product.

Dustin Lewis

Tyriq Green/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State is making a push to sign a top-ten high school recruiting class for the first time since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. The Seminoles already have one of the top hauls in the country and are looking to add to the cornerstones of the foundation over the coming months.

Despite a season to forget last fall, FSU is remaining in the hunt for many of the coveted rising seniors across America.

Over the weekend, four-star athlete Tyriq Green announced his top eight schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, and USC.

The Seminoles are a relatively new contender for Green after offering him in January. He visited Tallahassee for a junior day later that same month, getting an opportunity to meet with Norvell, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and safeties coach Evan Cooper.

READ MORE: A small change to note to Florida State's off-field staff

Green took at least three visits to Tennessee last year but Georgia may be the biggest threat at this stage.

The Georgia native is coming off a junior season where he produced on both sides of the ball for Buford High School. He totaled 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, five pass deflections, and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Green also rushed 77 times for 527 yards and eight scores while catching six passes for 59 yards and one more touchdown.

The 5-foot-10, 191-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 164 overall prospect, the No. 10 ATH, and the No. 22 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment

 Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons

 Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX

 Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting