Florida State commitment visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Florida State has been adding to its 2026 recruiting class over the last couple of weeks. Not that long ago, the Seminoles landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock over Miami, Florida, and Alabama, among others.
Since then, Maycock has continued to garner interest following a solid junior season. He recently picked up an offer from Notre Dame and has already scheduled a visit to get a closer look at the Fighting Irish.
According to Maycock's social media, he'll be taking a trip to Notre Dame on Tuesday. Maycock has locked in four official visits and it looks like the Fighting Irish are trying to get into the picture.
The Seminoles are going to have to continue showing Maycock that he's a priority to have the best shot at keeping him in the fold.
The Florida native was last in Tallahassee for a trip at the beginning of February. That marked his first opportunity to meet with defensive coordinator Tony White and new linebackers coach John Papuchis. Maycock committed to the Seminoles not long after that trip.
Maycock is coming off a junior season at Miami Central High School where he tackled 62 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in eight games. Former FSU star Derrick Gibson was recently hired as the head coach at Miami Central.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 450 overall prospect, the No. 36 LB, and the No. 67 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
