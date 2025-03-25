Nole Gameday

Florida State commitment visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The recent Seminole pledge is taking a visit elsewhere.

Florida State has been adding to its 2026 recruiting class over the last couple of weeks. Not that long ago, the Seminoles landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock over Miami, Florida, and Alabama, among others.

Since then, Maycock has continued to garner interest following a solid junior season. He recently picked up an offer from Notre Dame and has already scheduled a visit to get a closer look at the Fighting Irish.

According to Maycock's social media, he'll be taking a trip to Notre Dame on Tuesday. Maycock has locked in four official visits and it looks like the Fighting Irish are trying to get into the picture.

The Seminoles are going to have to continue showing Maycock that he's a priority to have the best shot at keeping him in the fold.

The Florida native was last in Tallahassee for a trip at the beginning of February. That marked his first opportunity to meet with defensive coordinator Tony White and new linebackers coach John Papuchis. Maycock committed to the Seminoles not long after that trip.

Maycock is coming off a junior season at Miami Central High School where he tackled 62 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in eight games. Former FSU star Derrick Gibson was recently hired as the head coach at Miami Central.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 450 overall prospect, the No. 36 LB, and the No. 67 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

