Seminoles Pull Off Late Shocker With Flip Of Four-Star DB Shamar Arnoux
Recruiting is full of surprises, especially in this era of college football. There are always going to be some shockers that seemingly come out of nowhere during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State came out on the right end of a flip on Wednesday. Four-star defensive back Shamar Arnoux has signed with the Seminoles over Auburn. Sharnoux just flipped to the Tigers from USC a few weeks ago.
If the name sounds familiar, that's because FSU was pursuing Arnoux over the summer. The Seminoles hosted him for his final official visit in June just days before he made his original pledge to the Trojans. Mike Norvell and his staff didn't let up and ultimately did enough to land his signature down the stretch.
READ MORE: Florida State Walk-On Quarterback Entering Transfer Portal
Arnoux spent his senior season at Carrolton High School. He also competes in track and field at the prep level.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 383 overall prospect, the No. 37 CB, and the No. 53 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Arnoux, Florida State holds 15 commitments in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 38 to No. 34 in the country. Arnoux is the second defensive back signee, joining four-star Gregory Xavier Thomas.
READ MORE: Top JUCO Defensive Lineman Commits To Florida State Over Mississippi State, Illinois
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 6-foot-5 Wide Receiver Teriq Mallory Flips To Florida State From West Virginia
• Florida State Reportedly Contacts Dynamic Quarterback Transfer
• Florida State Only Places Two Seminoles On All-ACC Teams Following 2024 Season
• Florida State Offers Four-Star Offensive Lineman, Former UCF Commit