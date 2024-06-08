Georgia vs NC State Baseball Score; LIVE Updates
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face NC State for the NCAA Super Regional. Here are live scoring updates as they happen.
The Georgia Bulldogs begin their play in the NCAA’s Super Regional this afternoon as they take on the NC State Wolfpack. The series will be a best-of-three, with game two being played this Sunday at noon and game three (if necessary) being played on Monday.
After a tremendous 3-0 showing in the Athens Regional, the Diamond Dawgs earned a spot in this year’s Super Regional for the first time in 16 seasons. The team’s successes can be attributed to head coach Wes Johnson, who has tremendously exceeded expectations in his first year with the program.
A win today would put the Dawgs in an excellent position to advance once again and continue their historic season.
Georgia vs NC State LIVE Scoring Updates:
- 1st Inning
- 2nd Inning
- 3rd Inning
- 4th Inning
- 5th Inning
- 6th Inning
- 7th Inning
- 8th Inning
- 9th Inning
Georgia-NC State Super Regional Game Times
- Game 1 12 p.m. ET, Saturday
- Game 2 12 p.m. ET, Sunday
- Game 3: TBD, Monday (If necessary)
All games will be made available on ESPN+ and the SECN+ apps as well as the primary broadcast on ESPNU.
