Georgia Bulldogs Updated Seeding for March Madness Bracket

The Georgia Bulldogs still have a strong positioning for the March Madness Bracket despite their SEC tournament loss.

Jonathan Williams

Mar 4, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs had their four-game win streak come to an end Wednesday night as the Oklahoma Sooners got the win in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Now all Georgia can do is wait and see how the rest of the weekend plays out and ultimately wait for their fate to be discovered during selection Sunday.

Thanks to Georgia winning four straight to close out the season, head coach Mike White and his team didn't have much to worry about coming into the conference tournament. The wins over Florida, Texas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt were not only enough to make them a near lock for the postseason, but it lofted them out of the first four in range.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi provided an updated March Madness Bracket following yesterday's action, and he had Georgia as a No. 9 seed still, which is what they were projected to be prior to yesterday. In this bracket, Georgia would play Memphis in the first round and then could potentially play No. 1 seed Houston in the second round.

The Bulldogs are likely going to make the dance for the first time since 2015. Coach White also helped lead Georgia to 20 wins for the first time since 2015 as well. Things were looking dark for Georgia at points this season, but they battled their way out of it and will have a shot to make something shake during the tournament now.

