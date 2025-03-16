Georgia vs. Gonzaga: Preview, Key Matchups, and What to Expect in First-Round NCAA Tournament Clash
Georgia will have its work cut out in its first-round March Madness matchup against Gonzaga. After making the tournament for the first time since 2015, they will look to win their first March Madness game since 2002.
Their opponent does not have as sparse of a history in March. Gonzaga has made nine straight sweet sixteens. The West Coast Conference champs finished the season 25-8 and have won four straight games heading into the tournament.
Gonzaga is ranked as the 9th overall team in the country according to KenPom net rankings. This is the highest rating for an eight-seed by 14 spots. Not an ideal matchup for a Georgia team searching for its first tournament win in over two decades.
However, Georgia is no stranger to difficult matchups this year. The Bulldogs have played four teams ranked above Gonzaga and won a game over the number two overall ranked Florida Gators not even a month ago.
Gonzaga is one of the best offensive teams in the country, averaging 86.6 points per game, the second-best in the country. Their offense is powered by seniors Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard. Ike leads the Bulldogs in both scoring and rebounding, and Nembhard leads the entire country in assists per game with 9.8.
Georgia’s defense, which has been its strong suit this year, will need to be at its best to win this game. The Bulldogs' deep frontcourt will most likely take turns guarding Ike, and Demary will likely be tasked with slowing down Nembhard.
If Georgia can put its first-round exit from the SEC tournament behind it and play like it did in the four games before that, it can certainly win this game and advance to its first round of 32 since 2002.
The battle of the Bulldogs will be played on Thursday, March 20th, at a time still to be determined.
