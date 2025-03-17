Georgia vs Gonzaga: What Time Do the Bulldogs Play During the NCAA Tournament?
What time do the Georgia Bulldogs play during the first round of the NCAA tournament?
The Georgia Bulldogs have made the NCAA Conference tournament for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs have learned their seeding fate Sunday evening.
Georgia will be headed to the Midwest Region to face off against the No. 8 seed Gonzaga as the No. 9 seed overall. The Dawgs will play on Thursday at 4:35 PM ET on TBS.
Georgia has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2015 and this is the first time they have won 20 games in a season since that year. Head coach Mike White was brought to the University of Georgia to elevate the program after the downfall of Tom Crean during his time in Athens. Coach White has certainly delivered in his third year with the program.
The Bulldogs went on a four game win streak to close the season by beating Florida, Texas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Those four wins got them to the 20-win mark and is what ultimately propelled them into the tournament. Prior to those four games, Georgia was listed in the "first four out" category in bracket conversations and they quickly rose to a nine seed by the end of the regular season.
The Dawgs did get a bit of a tough draw with a first round matchup against Gonzaga and then a potential second round matchup against No. 1 seeded Houston, but the fact that the Bulldogs are dancing for the first time in a decade is likely what fans are more focused on.
Full Bracket:
Midwest Region:
(Wichita)
1. Houston
16. SIUE
8. Gonzaga
9. Georgia
(Seattle)
5. Clemson
12. McNeese
4.Purdue
13. Mcneese
(Milwaukee)
6. Illinois
11. Texas/Xavier.
3. Kentucky
14. Troy
(Lexington)
7. UCLA
10. Utah St
2. Tennessee
15. Wofford

