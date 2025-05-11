WATCH: Anthony Edwards Has Massive Dunk in Game 3 of Conference Semi-Finals
Watch Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards deliver a ferocious dunk against the Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are in the middle of a high-intensity Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals as the two teams battle to take control of the series which is currently tied 1-1.
During the game, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards delivered a jaw-dropping dunk that has gone viral across all social media platforms.
This is not the first instance the young star has posterized an opponent. Edwards has built quite a reputation for being a high-flying dunk artist that can change the momentum of a game at any moment.
Before his time in the NBA, Edwards was a star for the University of Georgia and was far and away the best player on the Bulldogs team during his lone season with the school. His terrific output in Athens resulted in him earning the No.1 overall draft pick selection by the Timberwolves in 2020.
The winner of tonight's contest will be in an excellent position to control the series and become one step closer to reaching The NBA Finals. Game four of the series will be played on Monday, May 12th in California.
