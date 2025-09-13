BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Suffers Injury Against Tennessee Volunteers
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury during the Dawgs' week three matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs' SEC opener with the Tennessee Volunteers is underway as the two teams look to advance to 3-0. With a win today, Georgia will earn their ninth consecutive victory over the Volunteers and their fifth straight in Neyland Stadium.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, one of their players appears to have suffered an injury. Defensive back Kyron Jones looks to have injured an extremity and is currently being attended to by the Bulldogs' medical staff. Jones was helped off the field and is currently being evaluated on the sideline in the Bulldogs' medical tent.
Georgia came into this matchup nursing a handful of key injuries and needs to stay as healthy as possible as their gauntlet of an SEC schedule continues. The Bulldogs will be off next week before hosting Alabama in Athens for the first time since the 2015 season.
Updates to this player's injury and status will be provided as they are released by the University of Georgia's athletic association. Stay tuned for more coverage for the Dawgs' matchup with Tennessee.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
