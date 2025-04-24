Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Draft Update - Which Georgia Players Have Been Selected?
See which Georgia Bulldogs have been selected and which team selected them for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft has arrived as the league's 32 teams make potentially franchise-altering decisions as they select their next batch of NFL players. Thousands of eager NFL fans have converged on the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin to witness this year’s draft.
The Georgia Bulldogs have more than 15 players eligible for selection in this year's draft and are looking to once again dominate the NFL Draft scene with a litany of picks. During last year's draft, the Dawgs saw a massive eight players selected over the weekend, with five players getting their names called in the first two rounds.
As the NFL Draft continues, Bulldogs on SI will steadily be providing breaking news and in-depth analysis for all draft related stories for the Bulldogs.
Georgia Bulldogs Selected in the 2025 NFL Draft
**Note: This article will be updated periodically as the NFL Draft continues**
How to Watch The 2025 NFL Draft (Round 1)
- Gameday: Thursday, April 24th. 2025
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: NFL Network and ESPN
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsn
