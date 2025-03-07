Georgia Bulldogs Center Drew Bobo Ready to Take Next Step in 2025
Georgia Bulldogs center Drew Bobo is more than prepared for a much larger role in Georgia's offense during the 2025 season.
As the 2025 college football season approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs have been tasked with refilling a litany of starting positions on their roster. One of those many holes to fill is the center position on the offensive line.
After starting for the Bulldogs for the majority of the 2024 season, center Jared Wilson departed the Bulldogs for the NFL Draft. This has opened the door for offensive lineman Drew Bobo to takeover snapping duties for Georgia's offense. Bobo is the son of current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, but is far from a nepitism player for the Dawgs.
After Jared Wilson suffered an ankle injury against Alabama early in the 2024 season, Bobo was called upon to start a handful of games for the Dawgs and did a tremendous job. But this season, he will be that much mroe involved in the Bulldogs' offensive gameplan.
Bobo and the Dawgs will begin their 2025 quest for a national title on August 30th when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. The Bulldogs have not lost a season opener under Kirby Smart and are currently on a more than 30-game win streak.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Chrsiten Miller Undergoes Surgery Ahead of Spring
- New York Giants Selected Georgia's Jared Wilson in Latest NFL Mock Draft
- Atlanta Falcons Draft Georgia's Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily