Georgia Bulldogs Center Drew Bobo Ready to Take Next Step in 2025

Georgia Bulldogs center Drew Bobo is more than prepared for a much larger role in Georgia's offense during the 2025 season.

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) stands over the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
As the 2025 college football season approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs have been tasked with refilling a litany of starting positions on their roster. One of those many holes to fill is the center position on the offensive line.

After starting for the Bulldogs for the majority of the 2024 season, center Jared Wilson departed the Bulldogs for the NFL Draft. This has opened the door for offensive lineman Drew Bobo to takeover snapping duties for Georgia's offense. Bobo is the son of current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, but is far from a nepitism player for the Dawgs.

After Jared Wilson suffered an ankle injury against Alabama early in the 2024 season, Bobo was called upon to start a handful of games for the Dawgs and did a tremendous job. But this season, he will be that much mroe involved in the Bulldogs' offensive gameplan.

Bobo and the Dawgs will begin their 2025 quest for a national title on August 30th when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens. The Bulldogs have not lost a season opener under Kirby Smart and are currently on a more than 30-game win streak.

