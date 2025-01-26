Georgia Bulldogs Schedule Official Visit With 5-Star Offensive Line Prospect
A 5-star offensive line prospect has locked in an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 offseason.
The college football offseason has arrived, which means that recruiting efforts in the college football world have increased tenfold as teams work to build their future rosters. The Georgia Bulldogs have been diligently working on their future and have landed an official visit with 5-star offensive line prospect Immanuel Iheanacho.
Iheanacho, a 5-star prospect according to 247 Sports is a towering 6-foot-6 and weighs 345 pounds. His stature and skillset make him the quintessential offensive tackle prospect and he will likely be a starter at a major college football program at some point in his career. The lineman has received offers from other high-profile programs such as Notre Dame, Oregon, and North Carolina.
The Bulldogs are set to host Iheanacho this offseason as they hope to nab the highly talented offensive line prospect and add him to their 2026 recruiting class. Currently, the Dawgs have four commits to their class, ranking 14th in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily