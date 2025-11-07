Georgia Defensive Lineman Jordan Hall Expected to Miss Remainder of the Season
The Georgia Bulldogs received some rather unfortunate news earlier this week, as defensive lineman Jordan Hall was officially listed as "OUT" ahead of the Bulldogs' week 11 matchup against Mississippi State. It has now been reported by Matt Zenitz that Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Hall, who has been battling lower leg injuries for the majority of his career, suffered what appeared to be another lower leg injury during Georgia's dramatic victory over the Florida Gators last week. Following the game, head coach Kirby Smart provided a rather ominous update for Hall's return.
"Jordan [Hall] will be out for some time, not sure how long," said Smart on Monday.
Hall was one of Georgia's biggest contributors to the Bulldogs' interior defensive line this season. The Jacksonville, Florida, native accounted for 12 total tackles and was an extremely reliable force within the run game.
With the junior defensive lineman expected to miss some time this season, the Bulldogs will now look to other players within the room to fill Hall's void. As the Bulldogs look to adapt in the wake of Hall's absence, here are some players who will need to step up in the meantime. Names like Nnamdi Ogboko, Elijah Griffin and JJ Hanne.
The Bulldogs have remainder relatively healthy this season, but have had to deal with several season ending injuries. Wide receiver Colbie Young suffered one against Ole Miss, tight end Ethan Barbour had a leg injury against Austin Peay early in the season and now Hall has been added to the list.
Georgia came into the season as a young deefnse and losing a player with Hall's experience does not help the cause. The good news is Griffin has taken a lot of snaps for Georgia throughout the season which could help with the absence of Hall. Other names to pay attention to, who were already getting playing time for Georgia, are Xzavier McLeod and Joshua Horton.
The Bulldogs have always rotated a lot of defensive players into the game, and this is one of those instances where that will pay off.
As the 2025 season continues, the Bulldogs will look to mitigate injuries and remain as healthy as possible in hopes of making their second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. The Dawgs will be back in action this Saturday, November 8th, as they take on Mississippi State.