Georgia Football vs Marshall - What to Expect from the Bulldogs
What to expect from the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday vs Marshall.
Game day has finally arrived for the Georgia Bulldogs as they are set to take on Marshall at 3:30 PM in Sanford Stadium. The first game of the season comes with a lot of unknowns, but here is what fans can expect from the Dawgs.
First and foremost, expect Georgia to run the ball a lot. This isn't to be boring or to run a vanilla offense, but it's the identity Georgia has been preaching all offseason. They want to be able to run the ball and stop the run this season. On top of that, the Bulldogs need to figure out who behind Nate Frazier is going to be getting the next most carries, and there are a lot of options in that running back room to choose from.
Georgia also has a few position battles going on on their roster, and two of them are on defense. Who is going to start at safety next to KJ Bolden and who is starting at corner with Daylen Everette? As for who Georgia fans can expect to get the start today, it will likely be JaCorey Thomas at safety and Daniel Harris at corner. Kirby Smart has been known to give the nod to the veteran guy, but that doesn't mean the position battle is over.
Another spot Georgia will be rotating in some new faces is the offensive line. The Dawgs lost multiple starters up front, but also return some familiar faces from a season ago. Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene will be getting the starts at tackle, Micah Morris will be starting at a guard spot, Drew Bobo will get the nod at center and look out for Juan Gaston, the true freshman, to get the start at the other guard spot as well. Georgia will also rotate a lot of names on the offensive line, like they usually do.
Outside of that, expect a physical Georgia team to take the field. Coach Smart has labeled this team as hungry this offseason, and they will hope to showcase that on Saturday.
