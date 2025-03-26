Georgia Losing a Staffer in the Player Personnel Department to Baylor
The Baylor Bears are hiring Georgia player personnel coordinator Anthony Mauro as their assistant GM, according to reports.
The University of Georgia has won at such at rate under head coach Kirby Smart that staff changes during the offseason seem to be inevitable. In fact, the 2025 offseason is the first time in Kirby Smart's tenure in Athens that he's managed to keep all of his position coaches and coordinators on staff through January.
That changed this month when the Philadelphia Eagles hired QB coach Gummy VanGorder to be an offensive analyst, and the changes continued Wednesday when it was reported that Baylor is set to hire Georgia's player personnel coordinator, Anthony Mauro, to be their assistant GM. As first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247sports.
Mauro joined Georgia's program during the spring of 2024 and serves as team's Player Personnel Coordinator. He previously served as the Director of Player Personnel at Louisiana Tech for two seasons (2024, 2023) where he helped lead the Bulldogs to back-back top three recruiting classes among Conference USA teams, capping out with the top class in 2023.
Georgia has yet to name a QBs coach after the loss of Gummy Vangorder, though during spring practice it appears that offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has assumed those duties for the time being.
As for replacing Mauro, Georgia recently promoted James Ellis to Director of Scouting for the program. Tasked with identifying prospects and helping set up the recruiting board, the player personnel portion job is now vacant.
Georgia also recently added two former NFL Assistants to the staff as well. Here's the statement from the school on those hires:
Georgia football has added both John Lilly and Phil Rauscher as offensive assistants, according to an announcement Tuesday.
John Lilly brings more than 30 years of coaching experience after already serving on the Bulldog staff once in his career. In 2024, he served as the Carolina Panthers' tight ends coach after working in the same role for the University of North Carolina for three years.
Lilly spent the 2016 season with the L.A. Rams and the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns after getting his coaching start at Florida State. The Guilford College graduate was previously on the Bulldogs’ staff from 2008-15 and worked with tight ends and special teams.
Phil Rauscher has been in the collegiate and NFL coaching ranks for 15 years, coaching the offense at both the NFL and collegiate levels. He most recently served as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach and run game coordinator for three seasons after stints with the Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins (now Commanders) and Minnesota Vikings.
