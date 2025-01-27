Multiple Former Georgia Bulldogs to Appear in Super Bowl LIX
The Georgia Bulldogs will be well represented in theis year's Super Bowl game.
The final game of the football season has arrived as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. While the final game of the NFL season is always an exciting spectacle, fans of the Georgia Bulldogs may be extra excited about this year's matchup.
This year's Super Bowl will feature a combined eight former Georgia Bulldogs, many of who were a part of the Dawgs national championship seasons in 2021 and 2022. This is the 24th consecutive season that the Dawgs will be represented in the big game and is one of the longest active streaks out of any college program.
For Georgia fans, seeing players who were once members of the Red and Black win the biggest football game in the world would be an extremely exciting and rewarding moment. Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9th in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Chiefs and Eagles are set for their Super Bowl rematch that took place just two years prior.
Former Georgia Bulldogs Playing in Super Bowl LIX:
Philadelphia Eagles:
- Jalen Carter, DL
- Lewis Cine, S
- Jordan Davis, DL
- Nakobe Dean, LB
- Kelee Ringo, CB
- Nolan Smith Jr., EDGE
Kansas City Chiefs:
- Malik Herring, EDGE
- Mecole Hardman, WR
