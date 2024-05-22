Tykee Smith Signs Rookie Contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Former Georgia Bulldog defensive back Tykee Smith has signed his rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Georgia football program just had eight players selected in the 2024 NFL draft and one of them was defensive back Tykee Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Smith in the third round with the 89th overall pick and it was announced on Wednesday that Smith has signed his rookie contract.
The contract details are just a standard four-year rookie contract but it is worth $5.87 million and includes a signing bonus worth $956,066, according to sportrac.
Smith was a crucial part of Georgia's defense in 2023 as he played STAR and had a major impact in the secondary. He finished the season with 70 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions. He was a major player for one of the top defenses in the country. And according to Smith, it sounds like that's the type of role he will be playing for Tampa Bay.
"He [Todd Bowles] said he could see me playing safety or nickel," said Smith on his role for 2024. "If I play safety then, obviously, I get an opportunity to learn from Antoine Winfield [Jr.], which would be a blessing [considering] the impact he has on the game. [I] definitely can't wait to get around him and see the type of player he is and learn under him."
