Buccaneers Interview Recently Fired NFL Coach for Offensive Coordinator Role
The Buccaneers and Titans are two teams that have spent recent seasons grappling with what they’ve lost from their coaching staffs.
Tampa Bay watched offensive coordinator Liam Coen become the Jaguars’ coach after 2024; its offense promptly took a nosedive. Tennessee fired coach Mike Vrabel after 2023 and has won six games total since.
To plug their hole, then, the Buccaneers are considering the man called upon to plug the Titans’ in ‘24. Tampa Bay interviewed former Tennessee coach Brian Callahan for its offensive coordinator vacancy, it said Friday afternoon.
The Titans canned Callahan on Oct. 13, ending a tenure that saw him win just one home game. The Buccaneers fired their offensive coordinator, Josh Grizzard, on Thursday.
Callahan, 41, has worked in the NFL since 2010. In addition to his work with Tennessee, Callahan served as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator from 2019 to ‘23. Helping mold Joe Burrow into one of the best quarterbacks in football, Callahan oversaw top-10 scoring offenses in both 2021 and ‘22.
The Buccaneers put together an 8-9 record this season, ending a five-year playoff streak dating back to their victory in Super Bowl LV—the longest such streak in the history of the 50-year-old franchise.