WATCH: Georgia Football Offers Behind The Scenes Look at Spring Practice
See the Georgia Bulldogs in action as they compete in their 2025 spring practices.
The Georgia Bulldogs spring practice period is underway as players and coaches report to their first full-contact practices of the 2025 season. While the Dawgs compete in numerous practices that give coaches a great look at their roster, fans are not afforded the same privilege as Georgia Bulldog practices are almost never open to the public.
But the Bulldogs' social media team does an excellent job at giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at everything the players are going through in their current spring camps. In a video posted to the team's Instagram, fans can see numerous Georgia Bulldogs vigorously training in the heat as they prepare for the 2025 season.
The Bulldogs will continue to train hard and prepare for their 2025 season throughout their spring camp, which will be concluded on Saturday, April 12th, during the team's spring scrimmage, also known as G-Day. This year's scrimmage will not be televised or broadcasted on any public channels.
