WATCH: Jalon Walker Receives Call From Atlanta Falcons On Draft Night
Watch the moment Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker learned he was going to be an Atlanta Falcon.
The first round of the NFL Draft has been completed as 32 organizations have made their selections to shape the future of their franchise. The Georgia Bulldogs were well represented on night one, as they had three players taken in the first round.
One of the biggest stories of the night was the Atlanta Falcons selection of Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker, which was the first time in franchise history that the Falcons had taken a Georgia Bulldog in the first round.
Walker's historic selection was understandably an extremely emotional moment for the linebacker and perfectly personified a lifelong dream coming true. Luckily for both Falcons and Bulldog fans, Georgia's social media team was able to capture the moment of Walker's selection on camera.
Coverage for the NFL Draft will continue throughout the weekend as teams will make their selections for the remaining six rounds. Fans can tune in to ESPN and/or the NFL Network to catch all of the action.
