Weather Report for Georgia Bulldogs Scrimmage "G-Day"
For those traveling to Athens to see the Dawgs play this weekend, here is what you can expect for the weather.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to action this Saturday as they compete in their annual spring scrimmage, better known as G-Day. Unlike events from previous years, however, this year's game will not be televised. Given that those not traveling to Athens will be unavailable to catch the action. But for those who are making the voyage to The Classic City, here is what you can expect from the weather.
According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast calls for sunny skies and fairly cool conditions with a high of 68° and a low of 39°. There is currently only a 9% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Fans traveling to the game should pack lightly, but bring a jacket or two just in case it begins to get chilly.
Bulldogs on SI will be in attendance for Saturday's scrimmage and will be providing LIVE UPDATES of all the action that takes place immediately as it happens. In addition to live coverage online by Bulldogs on SI, play-by-play coverage for the scrimmage will be broadcast on 680 The Fan.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
- Gameday: Saturday, April 12th. 2025
- Game time: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: Unavailable. Click HERE for live updates
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
