What We Learned About Georgia in Week One
What we learned about Georgia in week one in their win over Marshall.
The Georgia Bulldogs ended week one witha 45-7 victory over Marshall. It was dominating showing from the Dawgs on both sides of the ball and fans got their first look at this year's team. So with that said, here is what we learned about Georgia in their week one victory.
Offensive Play Style
Fans saw just how much Gunner Stockton being the quarterback opens up the playbook. There was some read option, a speed option play, and a few QB scrambles as well when Stockton was in. It's a very different style of offense compared to what Georgia has run previously.
There is Explosiveness in the Offense
There were a few plays where Georgia's offensive players got to show the explosiveness they bring to the team. One was a 47-yard touchdown reception from Zachariah Branch, where he caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage and defied every angle from a defender running down the sidelines. The other was a 17-yard touchdown run from Dwight Phillips, where he showed off his speed. Chauncey Bowens had a 20+ yard run and Oscar Delp, Elyiss Williams, and Colbie Young all had 20+ yard receptions on Saturday.
The Defense Line in Stout
It was noticeable as soon as Marshall's offense took the first snap that Georgia's defensive line came to play, Christen Miller was getting into the backfield, Jordan Hall was ripping through the line, and Gabe Harris was making plays behind the line of scrimmage. Marshall rushed for just 79 yards on 30 carries, which averages out to 2.6 yards per carry. The Dawgs also finished the day with six tackles for loss.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily