Former Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Destination
Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert announced back in December that he would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the team. He has now announced his commitment to Nebraska to continue his collegiate carer.
He will be following newly hired head coach Matt Rhule and former teammate MJ Sherman who also entered the transfer portal and announced he will be headed to Nebraska for the 2023 season.
The former LSU tight end turned Georgia Bulldog appeared in just three games this fall after having a spring game that turned heads within the fanbase and national media. There were even projections of GIlbert being a first-round draft pick after the season.
Gilbert was a five-star tight end prospect out of Marrietta High School in the 2020 signing class. The highest-rated tight end ever, Gilbert was the first tight end to win the Gatorade Player of the Year award. An unbelievably gifted athlete who can hopefully get back into stride with his new team.
Return Announcements
- DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
- RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
Draft Declarations
- DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- TE, Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- OT, Broderick Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- DB, Kelee Ringo has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- OL, Warren Ericson has declared for the NFL Draft
- OL, Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
- RB, Kenny McIntosh Declares For NFL Draft
Current Transfer List:
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)
- Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
- Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
- Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
- MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)
- Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
- Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
- Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
- Adonai Mitchell, WR (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
