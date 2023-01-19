Former Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert announced back in December that he would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the team. He has now announced his commitment to Nebraska to continue his collegiate carer.

He will be following newly hired head coach Matt Rhule and former teammate MJ Sherman who also entered the transfer portal and announced he will be headed to Nebraska for the 2023 season.

The former LSU tight end turned Georgia Bulldog appeared in just three games this fall after having a spring game that turned heads within the fanbase and national media. There were even projections of GIlbert being a first-round draft pick after the season.

Gilbert was a five-star tight end prospect out of Marrietta High School in the 2020 signing class. The highest-rated tight end ever, Gilbert was the first tight end to win the Gatorade Player of the Year award. An unbelievably gifted athlete who can hopefully get back into stride with his new team.

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)

MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)

Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)

Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

