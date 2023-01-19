Skip to main content

Former Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has announced he will transfer to Nebraska.

Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert announced back in December that he would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the team. He has now announced his commitment to Nebraska to continue his collegiate carer. 

He will be following newly hired head coach Matt Rhule and former teammate MJ Sherman who also entered the transfer portal and announced he will be headed to Nebraska for the 2023 season. 

The former LSU tight end turned Georgia Bulldog appeared in just three games this fall after having a spring game that turned heads within the fanbase and national media. There were even projections of GIlbert being a first-round draft pick after the season. 

Gilbert was a five-star tight end prospect out of Marrietta High School in the 2020 signing class. The highest-rated tight end ever, Gilbert was the first tight end to win the Gatorade Player of the Year award. An unbelievably gifted athlete who can hopefully get back into stride with his new team. 

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_2114-X4
Football

NFL Draft Remains Georgia's Best Recruiting Pitch

By Christian Goeckel
47EF5CEC-3E61-41FF-B26F-04B00D1D2816
News

How to Buy SI Commemorative Edition for Georgia National Title

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19585711 (1)
News

REPORT: Todd Monken Serious Candidate, Real Threat Present

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19757086
News

UGA's Offense Could and Should Remain On top of the Sport

By Scott Green
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 9.31.57 PM
News

Roquan Smith Continues to Make History

By Christian Kirby II
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_3856-X4
Football

Where do Georgia's 2023 Quarterbacks Stack Up in the SEC?

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 4.41.26 PM
News

Why AD Mitchell's Portal Entry Should Be a Concern for College Football

By Christian Kirby II
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_3799
News

REACTION: AD Mitchell Hits the Portal, What does it Mean for Georgia?

By Jonathan Williams