Report: Todd Monken The No. 1 Target for NFL Job
Georgia Football under head coach Kirby Smart has been in a perennial cycle of fretting about whether or not half of their staff will be picked off by the rest of the sport. When you win, especially at the unprecedented rate that Kirby Smart has won, you are undoubtedly going to have staffers pulled.
It was Jim Chaney. Then Mel Tucker. Then Sam Pittman. Then Dan Lanning. It's been a constant counsel around the program, and the only way to keep the level of excellence Kirby Smart has maintained is to hire better people every time.
Insert offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who just wrapped up his third season as a coordinator at Georgia and is yet again fighting off NFL Coaching opportunities.
Though Monken's name has been dropped all around the league to a point of nausea, he hasn't quite jumped at the opportunity to leave this Georgia program, at least not yet. Though that opportunity most threatening just arrived.
Todd Monken has a history in Tampa Bay with the Buccanneers, he was the coordinator there under the same ownership back in 2016 to 2018 when he spent three seasons with the Bucs.
According to Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network, Monken is the no. 1 target as they've just fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
Return Announcements
- DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
- RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
Draft Declarations
- DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- TE, Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- OT, Broderick Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- DB, Kelee Ringo has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
- OL, Warren Ericson has declared for the NFL Draft
- OL, Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
- RB, Kenny McIntosh Declares For NFL Draft
Current Transfer List:
- Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
- Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
- Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
- Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
- Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
- MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)
- Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
- Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
- Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
- Adonai Mitchell, WR (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class
BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.
- CJ Allen, LB
- Damon Wilson, EDGE
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Jamal Merriweather, OT
- Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
- Monroe Freeling, OT
- Raylen Wilson, LB
- Joenel Aguero, DB
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Pearce Spurlin, TE
- Gabe Harris, Edge
- Bo Hughley, OT
- Tyler Williams, WR
- AJ Harris, DB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Lawson Luckie, TE
- Kelton Smith, IOL
- Roderick Robinson II, RB
- Joshua Miller, IOL
- Yazeed Haynes, WR
- Peyton Woodring, K
- Daniel Harris, DB
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Will Snellings, LS
- Chris Peal, DB
