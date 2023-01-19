Skip to main content

Report: Todd Monken The No. 1 Target for NFL Job

According to Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network, Monken is the no. 1 target as they've just fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. INLINE

Georgia Football under head coach Kirby Smart has been in a perennial cycle of fretting about whether or not half of their staff will be picked off by the rest of the sport. When you win, especially at the unprecedented rate that Kirby Smart has won, you are undoubtedly going to have staffers pulled. 

It was Jim Chaney. Then Mel Tucker. Then Sam Pittman. Then Dan Lanning. It's been a constant counsel around the program, and the only way to keep the level of excellence Kirby Smart has maintained is to hire better people every time. 

Insert offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who just wrapped up his third season as a coordinator at Georgia and is yet again fighting off NFL Coaching opportunities. 

Though Monken's name has been dropped all around the league to a point of nausea, he hasn't quite jumped at the opportunity to leave this Georgia program, at least not yet. Though that opportunity most threatening just arrived. 

Todd Monken has a history in Tampa Bay with the Buccanneers, he was the coordinator there under the same ownership back in 2016 to 2018 when he spent three seasons with the Bucs. 

According to Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network, Monken is the no. 1 target as they've just fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. 

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Portal) 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

USATSI_19757086
News

UGA's Offense Could and Should Remain On top of the Sport

By Scott Green
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 9.31.57 PM
News

Roquan Smith Continues to Make History

By Christian Kirby II
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_3856-X4
Football

Where do Georgia's 2023 Quarterbacks Stack Up in the SEC?

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 4.41.26 PM
News

Why AD Mitchell's Portal Entry Should Be a Concern for College Football

By Christian Kirby II
20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_3799
News

REACTION: AD Mitchell Hits the Portal, What does it Mean for Georgia?

By Jonathan Williams
adonai mitchell
News

Georgia Wide Receiver has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Jonathan Williams
AC672137-0508-4647-B43E-5D9AA0272129
News

SOURCES: Georgia to Lose Key Staffer to UAB

By Brooks Austin
80DE424A-8AA4-43BC-BDFD-3B7AD0FA0484
Recruiting

Meet AJ Harris: The Tone-Setter of UGAs 2023 Recruiting Class

By Connor Jackson