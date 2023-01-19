Georgia Football under head coach Kirby Smart has been in a perennial cycle of fretting about whether or not half of their staff will be picked off by the rest of the sport. When you win, especially at the unprecedented rate that Kirby Smart has won, you are undoubtedly going to have staffers pulled.

It was Jim Chaney. Then Mel Tucker. Then Sam Pittman. Then Dan Lanning. It's been a constant counsel around the program, and the only way to keep the level of excellence Kirby Smart has maintained is to hire better people every time.

Insert offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who just wrapped up his third season as a coordinator at Georgia and is yet again fighting off NFL Coaching opportunities.

Though Monken's name has been dropped all around the league to a point of nausea, he hasn't quite jumped at the opportunity to leave this Georgia program, at least not yet. Though that opportunity most threatening just arrived.

Todd Monken has a history in Tampa Bay with the Buccanneers, he was the coordinator there under the same ownership back in 2016 to 2018 when he spent three seasons with the Bucs.

According to Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network, Monken is the no. 1 target as they've just fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)

Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)

MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)

Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)

Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

