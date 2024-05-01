Georgia Basketball Gains Commitment from RJ Godfrey
Georgia basketball has gained a commitment from former Clemson Tiger RJ Godfrey out of the NCAA transfer portal.
Georgia basketball and head coach Mike White has been putting in work on the recruiting trail this offseason, and the Bulldogs just gained another solid addition to the roster. Former Clemson Tiger RJ Godfrey has announced his commitment to Georgia.
Godfrey, a Georgia native, was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of North Gwinnett High School when he committed to Clemson. He was rated as a top player coming out of the state of Georgia and spent the last two seasons with the Tigers.
During those two seasons, Godfrey averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and shot 63.6% from the field. This past season his stat line finished with him averaging 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 62.7% from the field.
Godfrey was part of a 2023 Clemson team that made a deep run in the March Madness tournament and is now coming back to play in his home state. He is the fourth addition from the transfer portal alongside Justin Abson from App State, De'Shayne Montgomery and Dakota Leffew. - Montgomery and Leffew both played at Mount Saint Mary's together last season.
Coach White and his staff have also compiled a solid high school recruiting class this cycle with five-star Asa Newell and four-star Somto Cyril set to join the roster. It has been a successful offseason thus far for the Bulldogs and they are capitalizing off of the momentum they built up at the end of the 2023-2024 season after making it to the final four in the NIT tournament.
