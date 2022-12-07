Miles Kelly's Electric 2nd Half Leads Georgia Tech Past Georgia 79-77

A thrilling game in Atlanta concluded with a missed Georgia attempt to win the game and for the second straight season, the Yellow Jackets beat their rival on the floor. Georgia Tech used a great second half from Miles Kelly to win the game and move to 6-3 ahead of the start of conference play against North Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets went with a starting lineup that consisted of Deivon Smith, Miles Kelly, Ja'von Franklin, Deebo Coleman, and Jalon Moore.

It was a back-and-forth game right from the beginning. Smith got the scoring started for Georgia Tech by hitting his first couple of shots and getting five early points. In the first seven minutes, Georgia Tech got out to a 16-9 lead and the Yellow Jackets' struggling offense was off to a good start. Georgia did not start the game off well from the floor, but they would get better as the game went on.

Georgia Tech came out shooting the ball well early in the first half Georgia Tech Athletics

After getting the lead to 22-14, the Bulldogs went on a quick 6-0 run to cut the lead to 22-20. With 7:03 left in the first half, Georgia got its first lead in the game 26-24.

After a back-and-forth end to the half, UGA went on another 6-0 run to get the Bulldogs lead to 39-34 at the half.

Some first-half numbers: Georgia Tech shot 40.5% and a ghastly 15.4% from three-point range. After starting the game 2-4, Georgia Tech missed its last nine three-point shots to end the half. UGA shot 55.2% from the field and 50% from three-point range. The Bulldogs held a slight 17-16 edge in rebounding and finished the half shooting 10-14 from the field to get the lead.

Georgia Tech head football coach Brent Key watching the game on Tuesday night Georgia Tech Athletics

After a fiery halftime speech to the crowd from new football coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech opened the half on a 7-0 run to get the lead back for the Yellow Jackets 41-39.

It was a closely fought game for the entire second half and the teams would continue to trade baskets. The game was won in the final 2:12.

Georgia had a four-point lead 77-73 when Georgia Tech would go on the run that would determine the outcome. After a tough second half, Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly would explode in the second half and he would be the deciding factor at the end of the game.

Kelly hit a three-point shot with 1:04 to got to cut the lead to 77-76. After a steal by Tech, Kelly hit a layup to go ahead 78-77.

Moore would block a shot and get fouled with six seconds left, but only hit one of two free throws and it was only a 79-77 lead.

Georgia inbounded the ball but committed an offensive foul with two seconds left. Georgia Tech would have to throw the inbounds pass in and it was intercepted by the Bulldogs. UGA missed the shot at the buzzer after the turnover and the Yellow Jackets avoided disaster and won the game 79-77.

The shooting numbers for Georgia Tech did improve by the end of the game. The Yellow Jackets shot 47.6% from the floor and 26.3% from three-point range. UGA shot 53.4% from the field and 46.2% from three. Georgia Tech shot 14-9 from the free throw line, while Georgia shot 9-16.

Georgia Tech won the turnover battle but lost the rebounding battle to Georgia.

This is a good win for head coach Josh Pastner and the team and they will face North Carolina on Saturday at 3:15. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

