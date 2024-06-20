Another Positive Sign: 2026 Five Star Wide Receiver Aaron Gregory Has Georgia Tech In His Top 20
News galore for Georgia Tech Football Recruiting lately, receiving 14 commitments and counting in the month of June, and now the #2 WR in the class of '26, Aaron Gregory, per On3 has included the Yellowjackets in his top 20. Greggory released his top 20 Wednesday evening, some top schools are Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and LSU.
The highly touted receiver has been on the go as of late, most recently stopping by Georgia and Auburn, and scheduled to stop by Ole Miss; however, Greggory was just on campus for the annual Korky Kell 7 on 7 tournaments; nothing confirmed whether or not any Tech coaches were in conversation with the junior wideout while on campus.
Can Tech Pull Off An Aaron Gregory Commitment?
It's possible, that being included in his top 20 is enough to say that The Flats have been on his mind, second it going to depend on how things pan out for Tech this upcoming recruiting season. Already off to a good start, holding the 15th spot in the country right now; senior four-star defensive back Jontae Gilbert had an official visit this past weekend, securing a playmaker like Gilbert may open the floodgates for other top commits.
Top '26 edge rusher, Jordan "Breeze" Carter, high school teammate to Gregory said the two would love to play together at the next level if possible. So Tech fans who know the two could come as a pair, but one thing for certain the 2025 season, on the field and off the field holds tremendous weight for the foreseeable future and will be with Coach Brent Key at the helm.
You can watch our AllYellowjackets's own, Najeh Wilkins and myself interview the no.1 ranked edge rusher, per On3 on the First and 4Most Podcast.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running back Isaiah Groves