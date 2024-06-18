All Yellow Jackets

BREAKING: Georgia Tech Lands 16th 2025 Commitment After Dynamic RB Isaiah Groves Commits to the Yellow Jackets

Isaiah Groves is the latest commitment for Georgia Tech Football

The recruiting trail for the Yellow Jackets remains strong and fierce. The Yellow Jackets have added their second running back commit for the 2025 class after Isaiah Groves announced his decision to become a Yellow Jacket. 

Groves is a 6’0 and 185-pound running back prospect who plays for East Robertson High School in Cross Plains, Tennessee. Before committing to the Yellow Jackets, Groves held 16 offers notably from Minnesota, Northwestern, Indiana, NC State, and Kentucky. 

You can make the argument that the three-star is underrated. Here is why. 

Groves had an excellent junior season and dominated Tennessee Football. He rushed for a state-best 3,085 yards and 31 touchdowns. Groves also had 14 receptions for 269 yards and five touchdowns. He had a total of 37 touchdowns which ranked him T-3rd in the state. He rushed for 100 yards in every game he played in 2023, and had eight games with more than 200 rushing yards. One of his best games came at Marion County where he rushed for a career-best 283 yards and added three rushing touchdowns. Those stats helped Groves win the illustrious accolade of Tennessee Mr.Football

Groves led East Roberson to a 13-2 record and to the Tennessee State Championship against Riverside before a close 13-7 defeat. In that game, Groves rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown. 

According to 247Sports Composite, Groves is a three-star prospect, the No. 23 player in Tennessee, the No.65 RB, and the No. 822 player nationally. 

In terms of his relationship with Georgia Tech, Groves received an offer on January 30th. The Yellow Jackets nailed another official visit this past weekend as Groves was on the Flats on June 14th and committed just days later. Other major contenders were Minnesota and Northwestern He announced on his Twitter on June 9th he would be making his commitment. 

With this commitment, Georgia Tech continues to make its claim as one of the top recruiting classes in the 2025 cycle. Groves marks the 16th commitment for the Yellow Jackets as head coach Brent Key continues to land major prospects. 

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner

Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs

Tight End Kevin Roche

Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running back Isaiah Groves

