Georgia Tech Receives Commitment From Massive 2025 Tight End Kevin Roche
Georgia Tech remains hot on the recruiting trail tonight with the commitment of 2025 tight end Kevin Roche. Roche is a huge prospect with 6'8 235 LBS size and has been underlooked in the recruiting process so far. After being on an official visit to The Flats over the weekend, Roche now becomes the second tight end and the 14th prospect in the Yellow Jackets 2025 recruiting class.
Roche plays his high school ball at Darien High School in Darien, CT and his other offers included Columbia, UConn, Fordham, Harvard, Lehigh, UMass, Penn, Rhode Island, Toledo, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. As I said before, Roche has gone underlooked for much of this process, but I love his potential with his size and think he could gain a lot more offers as the 2025 cycle goes along.
On Saturday, Georgia Tech got the commitment of three-star defensive end Carrington Coombs. Georgia Tech did not have the weekend that they did previously, but the Yellow Jackets still find themselves in the top 25 of the national rankings and No. 5 in the ACC. Duke is the team that took a bit of a leap into the rankings, going from 6th in the ACC to now being 4th. Can Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils stay in the top half of the ACC or is this just some early momentum that fades? That is going to be something interesting to watch.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Coombs is a three-star player, the No. 625 player in the country, the No. 68 linebacker in the country, and the No. 69 player in the state of Georgia.
Other offers that Coombs held were Boston College, Kansas State, Liberty, Virginia, Oklahoma State, USF, and App State, among others. Here are some other news and noteworthy stats about Coombs courtesy of 247Sports:
Also plays basketball.
2023: Two-way snaps for Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy, helping lead the Lions to a 6-5 record and first round berth in the GHSA 3A playoffs. Totaled 41 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble as a junior along with two catches for 23 yards on offense.
Georgia Tech is off to a really good start to the month and they should only be getting better. Brent Key has done a great job of getting guys on campus and being able to land them. I think they could still rise in the recruiting rankings.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star Wide Receiver Sam Turner
Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
Tight End Kevin Roche