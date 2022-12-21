Georgia Tech Flips Western Kentucky Wide Receiver Commit Eric Singleton Jr

Georgia Tech might have gotten its biggest signing day win this afternoon. Three-Star Western Kentucky wide receiver commit Eric Singleton Jr (Alexander High School, GA) flipped his commitment to Georgia Tech and has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Yellow Jackets.

Singleton Jr becomes the third wide receiver in the 2023 class for Georgia Tech, joining Bryce Dopson (Brookwood, GA) and Zion Taylor (Norcross, GA). Both Dopson and Taylor signed their letters of intent today.

Georgia Tech got a big recruiting win by flipping Eric Singleton Jr 247Sports- Twitter, @luuh_e_

While Georgia Tech had to flip Singleton from Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers were not the only school that the Yellow Jackets had to beat out to earn Singleton's commitment. Texas A&M, Auburn, Utah, Michigan State, and Nebraska were some of the other offers for the speedy wide receiver.

Singleton Jr becomes the fourth high school player to choose Georgia Tech on National Signing Day. Linebacker/defensive back Taye Seymore (South Atlanta, GA) committed to Georgia Tech after visiting last weekend and defensive line teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh (Leroy, AL) committed to the Yellow Jackets today.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

