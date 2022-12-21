Georgia Tech Flips Western Kentucky Wide Receiver Commit Eric Singleton Jr
Georgia Tech might have gotten its biggest signing day win this afternoon. Three-Star Western Kentucky wide receiver commit Eric Singleton Jr (Alexander High School, GA) flipped his commitment to Georgia Tech and has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Yellow Jackets.
Singleton Jr becomes the third wide receiver in the 2023 class for Georgia Tech, joining Bryce Dopson (Brookwood, GA) and Zion Taylor (Norcross, GA). Both Dopson and Taylor signed their letters of intent today.
While Georgia Tech had to flip Singleton from Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers were not the only school that the Yellow Jackets had to beat out to earn Singleton's commitment. Texas A&M, Auburn, Utah, Michigan State, and Nebraska were some of the other offers for the speedy wide receiver.
Singleton Jr becomes the fourth high school player to choose Georgia Tech on National Signing Day. Linebacker/defensive back Taye Seymore (South Atlanta, GA) committed to Georgia Tech after visiting last weekend and defensive line teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh (Leroy, AL) committed to the Yellow Jackets today.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
