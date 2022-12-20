Top Georgia Tech Target Cameron Wallace Commits to Penn State

Georgia Tech has done a great job this weekend of closing on top high school targets and transfers. But the way recruiting goes, you can't win every battle.

One of Georgia Tech's top targets on the board was Montgomery County (GA) athlete Cameron Wallace. Wallace was in Atlanta for the busy recruiting weekend but did not commit. This afternoon, Wallace announced where he was heading and it was Penn State. The Nittany Lions had been rumored to be leading in the recruitment and despite the best efforts from Brent Key and the rest of the staff, Wallace is heading to Happy Valley.

Key and the staff went and did a visit with Wallace before his official visit and it seemed that Tech was making headway with the in-state athlete. At 5'10 175 LBS, Wallace is a skilled running back and defensive back that Georgia Tech coaches would have loved to have.

Missing out on Wallace hurts, but there are other targets still out there for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech's 2023 class ranks 60th in the 247Sports composite and 12th in the ACC.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Anthony Little, Defensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Justyn Reid, Tight End

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

