Top Georgia Tech Target Cameron Wallace Commits to Penn State
Georgia Tech has done a great job this weekend of closing on top high school targets and transfers. But the way recruiting goes, you can't win every battle.
One of Georgia Tech's top targets on the board was Montgomery County (GA) athlete Cameron Wallace. Wallace was in Atlanta for the busy recruiting weekend but did not commit. This afternoon, Wallace announced where he was heading and it was Penn State. The Nittany Lions had been rumored to be leading in the recruitment and despite the best efforts from Brent Key and the rest of the staff, Wallace is heading to Happy Valley.
Key and the staff went and did a visit with Wallace before his official visit and it seemed that Tech was making headway with the in-state athlete. At 5'10 175 LBS, Wallace is a skilled running back and defensive back that Georgia Tech coaches would have loved to have.
Missing out on Wallace hurts, but there are other targets still out there for Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech's 2023 class ranks 60th in the 247Sports composite and 12th in the ACC.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 commitments:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Anthony Little, Defensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Justyn Reid, Tight End
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech adds Louisville running back Trevion Cooley
Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen transfers to North Carolina
2023 edge prospect Ezra Odinjor commits to Georgia Tech
2023 running back Evan Dickens commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech gets commitment from 2023 athlete Nacari Ashley
2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones commits to Georgia Tech
Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King commits to Georgia Tech
Minnesota Linebacker transfer Braelen Oliver commits to Georgia Tech
Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is transferring to Nebraska