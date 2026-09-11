Top Recruits Expected To Be In Attendance When Georgia Tech Faces No.18 Tennessee

For the Yellow Jackets, the area you invested the most in was the defensive line. It was virtually nonexistent against Colorado and struggled to get tackles for loss and sacks. That is concerning after all the resources put into making this unit successful.

Now, you face a dominant rushing attack led by DeSean Biship, Duane Morris, Justin Baker, and Javin Gordon. That will be tough to stop for four quarters, especially when you aren’t good at stopping the run. For that reason, I think the Yellow Jackets will fall at home to Tennessee and move to 0-2 on the year.

Recruits Expected At Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech will have another big weekend with a number of major recruits who will be back on the Flats, including commits Brodie Campbell, Kal-El Johnson, Success Nwabude, Moonie Gipspon, and Braden Gordon. For the Yellow Jackets, it will be another chance for them to show recruits they aren’t just building to be a great program, but they are one. Despite being a heavy underdog, Saturday will go a long way to proving how the Yellow Jackets respond to adversity and if they can hang with some of the top teams in the nation.

Even after a loss against Colorado in heartbreaking fashion, the Yellow Jackets still have high-end recruits' attention. Here is what highly coveted 2028 DL Tory Clark had to say about the Yellow Jackets.

“Game day was great. Because of the weather delay, I was not on the field as much! I did connect with DL Coach Simpson before the game and got an opportunity to hear some of the plans to approach the game. The “white-out” was outstanding. From the beginning, you could feel the energy & excitement of college game day of the game! The stadium was packed, and there was not an empty seat in The Flats,” said Clark.

“GT overall, I believe, is being built the right way. It’s a lot of additional resources, staff & people in the football buildings. There have been additions & changes to the football facilities; the weight room is outstanding. That D-line is big and athletic. I have talked to Coach Simpson a few times about approach and how they attack the game. Playing in the trenches is physical, and you have to be able to stop the run. I have contact with the program weekly. I talk with Coach Demas often about everyday life and how I played on Friday night. It’s good to have those lines of communication and really build a connection,” said Clark.

The key takeaway is that Georgia Tech is being built the right way. The resources they have and the defensive line led by Jess Simpson catch your eye. With the Yellow Jackets having a consensus Top 30 class, it proves more players want to come and play in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets aren’t being overlooked anymore and are being seen as a destination.

With the media attention and coverage on the program, Georgia Tech has to take advantage. These elite home games and sold-out crowds are the perfect opportunity to not only show players of the 2027 cycle what you have, but also be a great recruiting tool for 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. A big win against Tennessee can show recruits that the Yellow Jackets can play with and defeat upper-echelon SEC opponents. Now we have to see them do it at a high level in front of recruits.

Notable Recruits Expected

RB Moonie Gipson- 2027 Georgia Tech commit

QB Brodie Campbell- 2027 Georgia Tech commit

OL Kal-El Johnson

EDGE Success Nwabude- 2027 Georgia Tech commit

EDGE Myles Tate

EDGE Braden Gordon- 2027 Georgia Tech commit

SAF Nick Carroll

QB Chandler Dyson

WR Madoxx Davis

WR Iago Guimaraes

OL Joshua Evans

EDGE Kalib Spivey- 2027 Georgia Tech commit

WR Jordan Peacock

DL Caden Ray

DL Chase Foster