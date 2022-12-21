Which 2023 Georgia Tech Signees Will be Enrolling Early?

Earlier today, Georgia Tech announced its 2023 recruiting class, and the Yellow Jackets are slated to bring in 24 total players between high school and transfer players.

It has been a busy week for head coach Brent Key and the rest of the staff as they had their biggest weekend in terms of visitors last weekend and Georgia Tech has been able to add to its 2023 class today. Linebacker/defensive back Taye Seymore (South Atlanta, GA) committed and signed with the Yellow Jackets this morning, as did teammates Bryston Dixon and Malcolm Pugh (Leroy, AL).

So which Georgia Tech signees are going to be enrolling early and getting a head start on seeing the field for the 2023 season?

New Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King will be an early enrollee John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

There are going to be five high school players in Georgia Tech's 2023 class that are enrolling early. Offensive lineman Elias Cloy (Alpharetta, GA), running back Evan Dickens (IMG Academy, FL), offensive lineman Gabe Fortson (North Cobb Christian, GA), defensive lineman Shymeik Jones (Camden, SC), and wide receiver Zion Taylor (Norcross, GA).

I think it is a positive thing that two offensive linemen are enrolling early because that is a position of need not just for starters, but for depth as well. The Yellow Jackets also need help at receiver and Taylor is one of my favorite prospects in the class for Georgia Tech.

Five of Georgia Tech's six transfer additions are in line to be early enrollees. Quarterback Haynes King (Texas A&M), running back Trevion Cooley (Louisville), tight end Jackson Long (USF), and linebackers Braelen Oliver (Minnesota) and Andre White Jr (Texas A&M).

I would expect every transfer addition for Georgia Tech to be a factor at their position next season. King will compete with Zach Pyron in the spring for the starting job and that will be an intriguing headline to follow. Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane is going to be relied upon early on with all of the players that Georgia Tech is losing at the position.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

