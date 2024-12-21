Bleav Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets Transfer Portal Updates + Players Announcing Their Return For 2025
It has been a busy week for Georgia Tech.
The transfer portal is still open and while Georgia Tech has lost some key pieces, they have made seven new additions through the portal. Not only that, but they have gotten the announcements that several key pieces are going to be back next season. Quarterbacks Haynes King and Aaron Philo, tight end Brett Seither, offenisve linemen Harrison Moore and Keylan Rutledge, defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg, linebacker Kyle Efford, and defensive backs Clayton Powell-Lee, Rodney Shelley, and Omar Daniels.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson break down each of the new transfer additions for the Yellow Jackets, talk about the outgoing departures, the key players who have announced they are returning for the 2025 season, and some weekend basketball thoughts.
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (11)
- LB Cayman Spaulding