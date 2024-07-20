Georgia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Special Teams: Yellow Jackets Return One of The ACC's Top Units
For a number of years, Georgia Tech was a disaster on special teams. Whether it was missed field goals, blocked punts, or any number of mistakes that affected the team, the Yellow Jackets struggled mightily. That changed last year and now Georgia Tech should have one of the top special units
Before reading about the special teams for the upcoming season, go and check out the other positions that I have already previewed.
It was a bumpy start to the year for the Yellow Jackets on special teams, with Gavin Stewart not being able to connect on field goals early in the season, including two against Louisville in the season opening loss. Aidan Birr stepped in for Georgia Tech and would be one of the most reliable kickers in the ACC.
Birr finished last season 17-19 on field goals and 37-38 on extra points for the Yellow Jackets. He was 7-9 on field goals from 40-49 yards as well. That kind of reliability is what Georgia Tech has needed out of its kicker position for some time. Special teams was always a weak point under former head coach Geoff Collins, but Ricky Brumfield did well to move to Birr when he did, and the success that he had. If Birr can turn in a similar performance this season, he could be an All-ACC member. If the spring game is any indication, Birr is on track for a special season.
David Shanahan is going to be back as Georgia Tech's punter this season and he is one of the most reliable punters in the ACC and improved last season.
Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Appeared in all 12 games, handling all but one of Georgia Tech’s 43 punts on the season … Averaged 42.4 yards per punt with nine traveling 50-plus yards (21.4%), 13 pinned inside the 20-yard line (31.0%) and 17 fair catches (40.5%) … Averaged 43.0 yards on four punts in the season-opener vs. Louisville (Sept. 1) … Did not attempt a punt in the 48-13 win vs. South Carolina State (Sept. 9) … Boomed four kicks at a 46.3 clip, including a 54-yard punt in the 30-16 win at Wake Forest (Sept. 23) … Also averaged 45.2 yards per punt over six tries, including a 58-yarder, at then-No. 17 Miami in the 23-20 win … Boomed a season-long 61-yard punt in the 46-42 win against then-No. 17 North Carolina (Oct. 28), to total two punts for a 48.5-yard average."
Shanahan and Birr have a chance to be a reliable duo at the punter and kicker positions, but it will be worth keeping an eye on to see who handles the kickoff duties. Stewart did that really well last season and will need to be replaced.
Christian Leary was the main kick returner for Georgia Tech last season and should assume that same role. The Yellow Jackets will be looking for a new punt returner though after Dominick Blaylock decided to turn pro. Leary could also be the punt returner, but Rodney Shelley was listed as the punt returner on the depth chart last year and he could take over that spot.