Georgia Tech 2024 Position Preview Series, Cornerbacks: Will New Transfer Additions Improve the Yellow Jackets?
Georgia Tech has had a talented secondary for the past couple of seasons and I think that is the case again in 2024. They do have a question mark going into the season though at the cornerback position that is going to be important. That question is who starts opposite of Ahmari Harvey this season? Harvey improved a lot in 2023 and is the one starter that you can pencil in. The Yellow Jackets hit the transfer portal this offseason and added some intriguing players at the position. Not only that, but special team coach Ricky Brumfield is also coaching cornerbacks. Georgia Tech lost Kenan Johnson (Utah), Steven Jones Jr (Murray State), Kenyatta Watson II (Georgia State), Eric Reed, and K.J. Wallace (UCLA) to the transfer portal.
Before reading about the cornerbacks for the upcoming season, go and check out the other positions that I have already previewed.
Ahmari Harvey is one of the most intriguing names to watch on the defense, as he flashed his potential in 2023, seeing action in ten games and starting five of them at cornerback. He finished second on the team in interceptions with two and only trailed Jaylon King’s four. Harvey also added 25 tackles, a PBU, and a forced fumble. It was a season of milestones for Harvey as he recorded his first career start in the season opener against Louisville, and his first career interception in Georgia Tech’s upset win against Miami. I think he is going to have a big year in 2024.
Who is going to start opposite of him though?
One of the transfers that Georgia Tech took this offseason was Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell, a guy who has plenty of experience and also had a good spring game performance.
He played in 40 games and registered 22 starts. Over the course of his career, he has accumulated 89 total tackles, nine PBUs, one interception, and a fumble recovery.
Per his bio via Georgia Tech Athletics in 2023:
"Was targeted three times in 2023 but did not allow a reception in 23 snaps at corner in a homecoming win vs. UConn (Nov. 4) … Played 19 snaps at corner and tallied a pair of tackles in road win at Kentucky (Oct. 28) … Had one special teams tackle at No. 11/8 Alabama (Oct. 21) … Recorded his first-career interception to stop a fourth-quarter drive in win over UTSA (Sept. 23) … Did not allow a reception in 40 defensive snaps at corner in win over Austin Peay (Sept. 9), finishing with one tackle and a fumble recovery on a muffed punt in the first quarter that set up UT’s first points … Played 26 snaps at corner in season-opening win over Virginia (Sept. 2), recording one tackle."
According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Burrell played 1, 647 snaps during his career in Knoxville, with 823 of those snaps coming in 2021. His best season from a PFF grading perspective came last season. He finished with a 68.0 overall grade on defense, a 67.3 in run defense, a very good 82.0 tackling grade, and a 67.2 grade in coverage. In all of his seasons with the Volunteers, Burrell graded out well as a tackler and that is going to be huge, as tackling was a big issue for Georgia Tech last season at every position.
DJ Moore was a wide receiver for the Yellow Jackets but converted to cornerback last season. Moore went to Archer High School here in Atlanta Tech. Moore recorded his first career tackle against Virginia on November 4th. He also saw action against Clemson and Syracuse. Is he ready to challenge for a spot in the secondary?
Per his bio Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN … Also ranked by ESPN as the No. 60 wide in the nation and the No. 38 overall prospect in the state of Georgia … Two-time all-region honoree … Caught 35 passes for 629 yards and six touchdowns while helping lead Archer 7-7A region championship with a perfect 6-0 record as a senior in 2021 … As a junior, caught a 31-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute to go in the game to lift Archer win over Gainesville round of 2020 Georgia 7A state playoffs … Coached at Archer by Andy Dyer."
Syeed Gibbs is a transfer that Georgia Tech took from Rhode Island and I think he could also play the Nickel spot. Gibbs totaled 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and three interceptions last season and he has three years of eligibility remaining.
Brumfield spoke highly of Gibbs and Burrell this spring:
"They are football players, you know what I mean? Like, they love football. Warren is a guy that, you know, wants to be specific with his technique. He's always talking to me like, "Stay on me, coach." He's a pleasure to coach. You know what I mean? I don't want to talk too high on him because I don't like talking high on players until they leave. But he's been a pleasure to coach because he never gets down. He's never too down. He's never too high. And he wants to be perfect. You know what I mean? Understand that he's not going to be perfect, but he wants to work towards being perfect or as close to it as possible. And he's always wanting to be corrected on his technique. And he's a winner. willing player, he's a willing learner, and you know, he's just been a pleasure, and I think he's gonna be a really, really good player for us 'cause he cares. Syeed is another player like that, you know what I mean? He's different in the aspect of his mentality and how he goes about everything. You know, kind of one, it's kind of a little smiling and a laugh and a joke a little bit, and Syeed is more serious and just, you know, still face. But they both love football, and Syeed is gonna come in and get extra credit. time, extra work, and he's perfectionist as well. And they just go about things a different way, but it's all for one common goal. And it's been a pleasure having those guys working."
Zachary Tobe was a late addition to the roster from Illinois, but I think he could make an impact this season.
Tobe had 25 tackles and five pass deflections this season.
According to PFF, Tobe was the 15th-highest graded player on the Illinois defense, finishing with a 65.6 grade, including an 83.7 grade in run defense and a 73.9 tackling grade, which is really good for a defensive back. He had a 62.1 grade in coverage. Based on the grades, Tobe will be a solid tackler at the position, with the upside to improve in coverage.
Rodney Shelley is a player who I think could play either Nickel or Cornerback, as well as being a returner for the team. Shelley saw action in 12 regular season games and made his first career start against UGA on November 1st. In 2023, he finished with 16 tackles, a PBU, and a blocked kick. He saw more action as the season wore on and had an impressive game against Syracuse tallying five tackles in the bowl-clinching win.
Omar Daniels transferred over to Georgia Tech from Kansas State and he will be in the mix for the Nickel spot this season. Last season he appeared in nine games for the Yellow Jackets as a reserve defensive back. He made his first tackle in the season opener vs Louisville. He finished with three tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass defensed.
While Georgia Tech brought in some talented freshmen this offseason, I don't know if they will be seeing the field a lot in 2024, but never count someone out and they could find a way through special teams. Troy Stevenson, Nehemiah Chandler, and Christian Pritchett are all talented guys who will be good down the line with the right development.
Overview
This group has questions to answer and I think will be one of the storylines of the Fall. Harvey seems like a lock for one spot, but who gets the other spot on the outside as well as the Nickel? Keep a close eye on what is happening at this position this season.