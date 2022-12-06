Georgia Tech vs Georgia: Live Updates

Georgia Tech is going to put its undefeated record at home on the line this tonight when the Georgia Bulldogs pay a visit to Atlanta. Georgia is off to a nice start this season, but their wins have been against a group of teams that are not that impressive.

The same could be said for Georgia Tech, however. Tech's five wins have come against Division Two Clayton State, Northeastern, Georgia State, Northern Illinois, and North Alabama.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Georgia 106-91 and got a nice victory last season in Athens. Georgia Tech snapped a five-game skid in the series with an 88-78 win last season at Stegeman Coliseum, the Jackets’ first win in Athens since 2013. Last year's win against the Bulldogs was the first time that Georgia Tech had won the rivalry game under head coach Josh Pastner.

Georgia Tech is 5-3 this season Georgia Tech Athletics

The defense for Georgia Tech has been the team's best attribute to start the season. The offense is still coming along and this is likely going to have to be another game in which the Yellow Jackets rely on their defense. Tech has limited its foes to 25.6% from the three-point range this season, which leads the ACC and ranks 12th nationally (KenPom). Only Utah (31.3%), Marquette (39.1%), and Iowa (34.6%) have connected on 30 percent or better.

It is sure to be a highly contested game and despite having a worse record than the Bulldogs, Georgia Tech is a slight home favorite tonight.

Be sure to refresh the page tonight as updates come from the game in Atlanta.

1st Half:

The starting five for the Yellow Jackets tonight will be Miles Kelly, Ja'von Franklin, Jalon Moore, Deebo Coleman, and Deivon Smith.

Georgia Tech wins the tip and the game is underway in Atlanta

Deebo Coleman gets the first bucket of the game for Georgia Tech. 2-0 lead with 18:28 to go in the first half

Deivon Smith with five early points for Georgia Tech. Lead is now 7-4 in favor of Tech. He is shooting it well tonight

Georgia Tech's zone defense is active tonight. Causing chaos whenever the Bulldogs enter the paint

First timeout with 15:58 left in the first half, Georgia Tech leads the Bulldogs 9-4

Lance Terry has checked into the game for the first time tonight.

Coleman hits a three and makes it 14-9 in favor of Georgia Tech

Rodney Howard and Kyle Sturdivant have now checked in for Georgia Tech

Howard immediately hits a bucket to make it 16-9

Timeout with 11:37 left in the first half and Georgia Tech leads Georgia 18-14

Howard slams home a dunk to make it 20-14. He has been active off the bench.

Georgia has now cut the lead to one point after a three-point play. 22-21

7:40 to go in the first half in Atlanta and Georgia Tech leads Georgia 24-21

Georgia now leads 26-24 with 6:47 left in the first half

Free throws tied the game at 26-26

A foul on Moore gives Georgia three free-throw attempts to take the lead

Timeout with 3:52 left in the first half and Georgia leads Georgi Tech 31-30

Timeout from Josh Pastner with 1:22 left in the first half and Georgia leads 37-34

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Brent Key hires strength and conditioning coach

Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley named second-team All-ACC by the AP

ESPN Grades the hiring of Brent Key at Georgia Tech

Clayton Powell-Lee was named an honorable mention for Freshman All-American Team

Georgia Tech commit Patrick Screws receives an offer from Ole Miss, might visit

Georgia Tech's Brent Key discusses improving the roster

Brent Key discusses Georgia in the introductory press conference

Defensive lineman Elijah Douglas de-commits from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech offers 2023 running back Evan Dickens

Jose Alvarado scores career-high 38 points to lead Pelicans to win over Nuggets