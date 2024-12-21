UCF Transfer Defensive Tackle Matthew Alexander Commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech received five transfer portal commitments yesterday and they just landed their first today. The Yellow Jackets have needed to target the defensive line with all of their departures at that position and they landed a really good player today. UCF defensive tackle transfer Matthew Alexander announced on social media this afternoon that he is committing to Georgia Tech, giving the Yellow Jackets their second defensive line transfer of the cycle.
Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately.
The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen after this season. Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech while Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh are also in the transfer portal. Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech and they are looking to add more guys at this position to pair with Alexander as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season.
Earlier this week, Goergia Tech received a commitment from UTSA edge rusher Ronald Triplette.
After transferring in from Kansas State, Triplette played three seasons for the Roadrunners from 2022-2024 and totaled 58 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his three seasons there. He could end up being an underrated addition to the portal class for Georgia Tech. Pro Football Focus rated him as the best defender on UTSA and he finished with an 87.4 grade there in 318 snaps, including an 85.1 pass rushing grade. In 2023, Triplette finished with a 69.0 grade in 217 snaps and in 2022, he was given a 67.4 grade in 275 snaps.
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (12)
- DT Matthew Alexander