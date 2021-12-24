Alabama A&M Bulldogs Keep Stacking New Football Players Via Transfers and Recruits

Publish date:
Alabama A&M Bulldogs Keep Stacking Football Players Via Transfer Portal, Commits
Alabama A&M Bulldogs football program's recruits and transfer portal players in 2021.
Alabama A&M Bulldogs and other HBCU football programs have been adding new recruits and transfer portal players to their rosters. Light on Sports has chronicled the following commits to the Bulldogs' program.
ALABAMA A&M COMMITS
Coach Cornell Maynor and his staff has been active with bringing in transfer portal players and in the signing period.
Here are a few of the recent commits posted by Light on Sports on Twitter:
DL, Jhamel Flower - Arkansas–Monticello
OL, Samson Jackson - Ohio
DB, Jahkeel Reef - Buffalo
WR, Keenan Hambrick - Western Carolina
QB, Jeremiah Payton and WR, Jarren Williams - Former Miami Recruits
LB, DayDay Coleman, Arizona
DE, Davontae McCrae - North Texas
DL, Darel Middleton - Tennessee/West Virginia
