Alabama A&M Bulldogs Keep Stacking New Football Players Via Transfers and Recruits

Alabama A&M Bulldogs and other HBCU football programs have been adding new recruits and transfer portal players to their rosters. Light on Sports has chronicled the following commits to the Bulldogs' program.

ALABAMA A&M COMMITS

Coach Cornell Maynor and his staff has been active with bringing in transfer portal players and in the signing period.

Here are a few of the recent commits posted by Light on Sports on Twitter:

DL, Jhamel Flower - Arkansas–Monticello

OL, Samson Jackson - Ohio

DB, Jahkeel Reef - Buffalo

WR, Keenan Hambrick - Western Carolina

QB, Jeremiah Payton and WR, Jarren Williams - Former Miami Recruits

LB, DayDay Coleman, Arizona

DE, Davontae McCrae - North Texas

DL, Darel Middleton - Tennessee/West Virginia