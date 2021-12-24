Alabama A&M Bulldogs Keep Stacking New Football Players Via Transfers and Recruits

Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Alabama A&M Bulldogs Keep Stacking Football Players Via Transfer Portal, Commits

    Alabama A&M Bulldogs football program's recruits and transfer portal players in 2021.
    Author:

    Alabama A&M Bulldogs and other HBCU football programs have been adding new recruits and transfer portal players to their rosters.   Light on Sports has chronicled the following commits to the Bulldogs' program.

    ALABAMA A&M COMMITS

    Coach Cornell Maynor and his staff has been active with bringing in transfer portal players and in the signing period.

    Here are a few of the recent commits posted by Light on Sports on Twitter:

    DL, Jhamel Flower - Arkansas–Monticello 

    OL, Samson Jackson - Ohio

    DB, Jahkeel Reef - Buffalo

    WR, Keenan Hambrick - Western Carolina

    QB, Jeremiah Payton and WR, Jarren Williams - Former Miami Recruits

    LB, DayDay Coleman, Arizona

    DE, Davontae McCrae - North Texas

    DL, Darel Middleton - Tennessee/West Virginia

