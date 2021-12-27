Watch: Legend, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson Ballin' Out as UCLA's Football Star

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Watch: Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson as UCLA's Football Star

    Jackie Robinson did not attend an HBCU, but as a legend and pioneer, we honor his versatility in sports.
    Robinson was a four-letter student-athlete at UCLA in football, baseball, basketball, and track & field.  The MLB Hall of Famer played running back, shortstop, infielder, first baseman, second baseman, guard, and a sprinter.

    Video footage of Robinson was posted by Sports is History:

    From Biography.com on Jackie Robinson:

    During boot camp at Fort Hood, Texas, Robinson was arrested and court-martialed in 1944 for refusing to give up his seat and move to the back of a segregated bus. Robinson's excellent reputation, combined with the efforts of friends, the NAACP and various Black newspapers, shed public light on the injustice.

    Ultimately he was acquitted of the charges and received an honorable discharge. His courage and moral objection to racial segregation were precursors to the impact Robinson would have in Major League Baseball.

