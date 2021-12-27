Watch: Legend, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson Ballin' Out as UCLA's Football Star

Watch: Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson as UCLA's Football Star
Jackie Robinson did not attend an HBCU, but as a legend and pioneer, we honor his versatility in sports.
Robinson was a four-letter student-athlete at UCLA in football, baseball, basketball, and track & field. The MLB Hall of Famer played running back, shortstop, infielder, first baseman, second baseman, guard, and a sprinter.
Video footage of Robinson was posted by Sports is History:
Jackie Robinson DYI
From Biography.com on Jackie Robinson:
Read More
During boot camp at Fort Hood, Texas, Robinson was arrested and court-martialed in 1944 for refusing to give up his seat and move to the back of a segregated bus. Robinson's excellent reputation, combined with the efforts of friends, the NAACP and various Black newspapers, shed public light on the injustice.
Ultimately he was acquitted of the charges and received an honorable discharge. His courage and moral objection to racial segregation were precursors to the impact Robinson would have in Major League Baseball.
More HBCU Football Coverage
- HBCU Transfer Portal: JSU, FAMU, AAMU Snag Former FSU and UM Players
- Eric Dooley Adds Former Assistant Coaches to Staff at Southern
- Hue Jackson's Interview with ESPN's Stan Verrett
- Celebration Bowl Viewership Increases
- Debating Who Won the 2021 HBCU National Championship
- Watch: Shannon Sharpe Discuss the Criticism of Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter
- Jackson State Stuns D1 Schools for Travis Hunter
- Sanders 'OUT-RECRUITED' Power 5 Programs, They are Worried
- Deion Sanders Top FCS Coach, Eddie Robinson Award
- Shedeur Sanders Top Freshman, Jerry Rice Award
- Grambling Legends Applaud the Hue Jackson Hire
- Sanders and Gillette Partner
- Nick Saban's Comments on Deion Sanders Landing Travis Hunter
- Could Deion Sanders "Flip" Travis Hunter
- Michael Strahan Becomes a Space Traveler
- Steve McNair, Rudy Hubbard Inducted Into CHOF