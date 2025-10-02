EA Sports' 'College Football 26' Simulation Predicts Illinois vs. Purdue
Illinois will head to West Lafayette, Indiana, on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network) in a bit of a tricky moment. The Illini, coming off last week's thrilling homecoming win over USC and only a week away from an enormous challenge against Ohio State, can’t afford to get caught looking back or ahead. Purdue is front and center, the Cannon is on the line, and history suggests wins in this rivalry rarely come easy.
To see how this one might play out, we turned once again to our Xbox simulation. The season-long sim has nailed Illinois’ 4-1 start so far, including the loss at Indiana and the bounceback against USC. Now the question is whether the Illini can avoid a trap in West Lafayette.
Week 5 simulation: No. 22 Illinois at Purdue
First quarter
Both teams opened slowly with consecutive three-and-outs before Illinois’ offense finally found a rhythm. Quarterback Luke Altmyer hit receiver Hudson Clement for a 30-yard strike to jump-start the drive, then capped it off with a short touchdown pass to tight end Tanner Arkin. Purdue's offense answered by moving the ball down the field as the quarter came to a close.
End of first: Illinois 7, Purdue 0
Second quarter
Purdue advanced to midfield on the ensuing drive, but a Gabe Jacas sack derailed the Boilers and forced a punt. The Illini again marched deep into Purdue territory, only to cough up the ball with a costly red-zone fumble. The Boilermakers capitalized, converting the turnover into a 47-yard field goal to trim the deficit. In Illinois' final efforts to respond before halftime, a holding penalty stalled the drive, sending the Illini into the locker room clinging to a four-point lead.
Halftime: Illinois 7, Purdue 3
Third quarter
Illinois opened the half with a quick defensive stop, and Altmyer wasted no time capitalizing. He found receiver Justin Bowick for a 40-yard gain, with an unnecessary roughness penalty on Purdue tacking on even more yardage. Running back Aidan Laughery punched it in from a yard out to extend the lead. Purdue answered with a drive deep into Illinois territory, but the defense held firm on fourth down. Back on offense, the Illini leaned on the ground game, with Kaden Feagin and Laughery carrying the load. The drive eventually stalled, but kicker David Olano drilled a field goal to add to the cushion.
End of third: Illinois 17, Purdue 3
Fourth quarter
Purdue finally broke through with a touchdown run from quarterback Ryan Browne to open the quarter. Moments later, a strip sack set the Boilermakers up at midfield, and they quickly tied the game on a Browne touchdown pass to Nitro Tuggle. Both offenses sputtered in the closing minutes, leaving Illinois with a final chance in regulation. Altmyer calmly led the Illini into field-goal range, but Olano’s field-goal try sailed wide, sending the game to overtime.
End of fourth: Illinois 17, Purdue 17
Overtime
After Purdue's offense was held out of the end zone, Illinois blocked the field-goal attempt to seize momentum. Altmyer wasted no time hitting his favorite red-zone target in Bowick for an eight-yard game-winning touchdown to seal the rivalry victory.
Final score: Illinois 23, Purdue 17
Illinois on SI take
What some pegged as the Illini’s most dangerous trap game nearly snared them. A comfortable 14-point fourth-quarter cushion vanished in minutes, leaving Illinois' season goals into doubt. But when it mattered most, Altmyer and company delivered once again. Rivalry games rarely stick to the script – last season’s overtime battle with Purdue proved that – and another nail-biter was hardly the plan. Still, a win is a win, and with Ohio State looming, Illinois would gladly take it.