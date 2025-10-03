The Big Question: Who Is Illinois' Most Likely Breakout Player for 2025?
We aren't quite halfway through the college football season, but we've seen enough for the outlines to form around a few trends and developments. In Champaign, for example, No. 22 Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) has already revealed the worst version of itself, in Week 4 at Indiana. Was the outfit that showed up for last week's win against USC its best?
Some of that will depend on the continued emergence of a handful of players just beginning to find their own best selves. Quarterback Luke Altmyer, linebacker Gabe Jacas and left tackle J.C. Davis are among the established stars and pillars that have taken the Illini this far. To take the next step, Illinois will need a handful of promising contributors to break out as stars in their own right. Below, our Illinois on SI staff took a crack at identifying the most likely candidate for 2025:
Jason Langendorf
Heckel is one of those rare athletes who leaves observers shaking their heads and wondering about his planet of origin. That was the correct reaction to his interception against Duke in Week 2, and he keeps making plays that most others can't. He got beat a couple times last week and remains raw in certain areas, but he will get a ton of burn while Xavier Scott is out and will learn by being tested. Expect him to be steeled for much bigger things by season's end.
The pick: Tanner Heckel
Steve Greenberg
You’ve met Hank Beatty by now, haven’t you? He is the Illini’s best wideout. He’s the Big Ten’s best punt returner. He has scored four different ways already this season. He’s also utterly unknown around the country – still – despite a handful of big moments last season, especially late. I suspect some answers to this question will be fellow wideout Justin Bowick, a 6-foot-4 transfer who also has four touchdowns already. Bowick might be the team’s best red-zone target, but Beatty has a chance to be its heartbeat.
The pick: Hank Beatty
Jackson Langendorf
In 2025, the Illini have a handful of breakout candidates, many of whom have already shown glimpses through five games – and none more so than running back Ca’Lil Valentine. Playing in a crowded backfield, Valentine entered the season last in line amongst the lauded trio, behind Kaden Feagin andAidan Laughery. But, with his vision, burst and second-to-none open-field ability, Illinois will continue to give Valentine more reps, and he may even develop into the highest-volume back on the roster by season’s end.
The pick: Ca'Lil Valentine
Pranav Hegde
Every season, a new name rises to the top for Illinois, and this year that player appears to be sophomore running back Ca’Lil Valentine. Entering the year, the backfield spotlight was on Kaden Feagin and Aidan Laughery, but Valentine has forced his way into the conversation with his early play. He runs with vision and patience, consistently finding lanes that others miss, while showing off the added strength he built in the offseason. Valentine’s mix of toughness and burst has made him one of the most reliable backs on the Illini roster, and it’s becoming clear that he has the potential to develop into Illinois’ lead option sooner rather than later.
The pick: Ca'Lil Valentine
Jared Shlensky
Tanner Heckel mainly played on special teams last year and has gotten more reps this year at defensive back. He already has a pick, a pass breakup and a sack. Don’t be surprised if he continues to make an impact moving forward, especially come November against some of these bad Big Ten teams like Wisconsin and Northwestern.