This Week Around the Sports Illustrated College Network (Aug. 17)
Tom Brew
Last week saw two Power 5 conferences shut down football, while three others continue to trudge on ... for now. As always, we wanted to highlight some of the other team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.
From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.
We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, especially within the past couple of days, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.
Special thanks to Jake Kokorowski of AllBadgers.com, our Sports Illustrated Wisconsin channel, for compiling this roundup.
Sports Illustrated
The SI national team continues to publish their outstanding college-based content:
- Ross Dellenger: 'It's a F------ Mess': How and Why Football Conferences Are Arriving at Opposing Medical Conclusions
- Pat Forde: Big Ten Football Parents Want Answers After Sudden Shift to Postpone Season
- Forde: Everyone in College Sports Is Miserable Right Now
Big Ten
Indiana
From Hoosiers Now:
- BREAKING: 4-Star SI All-American Candidate Jaquez Smith Commits to Indiana
- Big Ten Medical Report Details Serious Cardiovascular Concerns From Experts
- Indiana Medical Experts Offer Explanation on Myocarditis, Its Effects on Athletes
- Former Hoosier Devonte Green Signs Deal to Play Professionally in Greece
Iowa
From Hawkeye Maven:
- As College Football Wobbles, Is Basketball Watching?
- 'What Changed?': Iowa Parents Want Answers From Big Ten
Michigan
From Wolverine Digest:
Ohio State
From Buckeyes Now:
- Opinion: College Football, What are We Doing Here? It's Time for Structural Reform
- Ryan Day: This Team Had 'IT', Hopes They Will Stick Together
- Despite Pandemic, Buckeyes Feel They Are Safer Playing This Year
- Ohio State Football Parents Want Answers From Big Ten
Penn State
From AllPennState.com:
- 'We're All in Limbo'
- Spring Football in State College? 'I Do Think It Will Work'
- Penn State's Recruiting Run of Tight Ends Continues
- 'Why Can't We at Least Try to Have a Season?'
Wisconsin
From AllBadgers.com:
- Coach: Athleticism, Composure Stand Out About 2021 WR Skyler Bell
- Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell Candid in Response to Big Ten Football 'Postponement'
- Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell Discuss Potential of Playing Spring Football
- Paul Chryst, Barry Alvarez Discuss Potential of Spring Football, Eligibility
- Barry Alvarez Discusses Big Ten Postponement, His 'Hollow Feeling'
From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape
Duke
Florida State
From AllSeminoles.com:
- ‘Noles WR Clarifies Statement on Leadership and Protocol: Reaction
- Tracking ACC Players to Opt Out of 2020 Football Season
LSU
N.C. State
From AllWolfpack.com's Brett Friedlander:
- Football Recruits Mull Early Enrollment After HS Season Delay
- Wolfpack Managing COVID Better Than Most
- Liberty COVID Protocols Raise NC State Concerns
Oklahoma
From AllSooners.com:
- From Zero to Hero: Did the Big 12 Just Save College Sports?
- Grant of Rights? TV Contracts? Scholarship Limits? Big Ten Answered None of These
- Lincoln Riley on Regret: 'We Have to Do a Better Job'
- Football Without Other Fall Sports? Joe C. Discusses the Options, and the Optics